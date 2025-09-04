Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
UN body ‘antithetical’ to US ideals, displays ‘anti-Israel bias,’ US nominee says

Dan Negrea said, if confirmed, he would “bring common sense, purpose and belief in American exceptionalism” to the U.N. Economic and Social Council.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the opening of the Economic and Social Council's Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, on July 14, 2025. Credit: Loey Felipe/U.N. Photo.
(Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS)

The United Nations Economic and Social Council, one of the global body’s principal organs, has “strayed into socially divisive programs, has promoted worldviews antithetical to America’s founding ideals and has drifted into an obsessive anti-Israel bias,” according to Dan Negrea, the U.S. nominee for representative to the council.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, Negrea said that if confirmed, he would “bring common sense, purpose and belief in American exceptionalism” back to the U.N. body.

“The United Nations is at a critical juncture,” he told the Senate panel. “It must reform to become a more effective institution.” Under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “UN reform is not only possible. It is an imperative,” he added.

Negrea is a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Freedom and Prosperity Center, which he founded in 2022. (He was the center’s first senior director.) He served as the U.S. State Department’s special representative for commercial and business affairs from 2019 to 2021.

