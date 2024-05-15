JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Victim of Hezbollah missile attack named

Elad Fingerhut, a father of three, died trying to help wounded soldiers.

Elad Fingerhut, 38, was killed by a Hezbollah missile on May 14. Photo: Courtesy.
Elad Fingerhut, 38, was killed by a Hezbollah missile on May 14. Photo: Courtesy.
Edit
(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

The name of the civilian killed by Tuesday’s Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the border kibbutz of Adamit was released for publication on Wednesday.

Elad Fingerhut, a 38-year-old father of three from Matzuva, a kibbutz located west of Adamit, was killed while trying to help Israel Defense Forces troops wounded in the missile attack, the Itamar Yeshivah said of its graduate.

As he came to the injured soldiers’ rescue, Hezbollah terrorists launched a second missile assault from Lebanon, scoring a direct hit on Fingerhut.

The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday evening that one soldier was moderately wounded and four others were lightly hurt in the attack, which took place as the Jewish state celebrated Independence Day.

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since joining the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas following the Gaza-based terrorist group’s massacre of some 1,200 people on Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has killed nine Israeli civilians, one foreign worker and 14 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks.

Israel has threatened a major military offensive in Southern Lebanon to push the Iran-backed terrorist organization north of the Litani River—some 18 miles from the border—unless a diplomatic solution is found.

Efforts to calm tensions, including those of the United States and France, have been unsuccessful. On Sunday, a French official denied reports from last week that Hezbollah had rejected a ceasefire proposal.

“The report is inaccurate and wrong. There are no negotiations. Hezbollah refuses to negotiate while the war in Gaza is going on,” the official said.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates