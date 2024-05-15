Victim of Hezbollah missile attack named

(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

The name of the civilian killed by Tuesday’s Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the border kibbutz of Adamit was released for publication on Wednesday.

Elad Fingerhut, a 38-year-old father of three from Matzuva, a kibbutz located west of Adamit, was killed while trying to help Israel Defense Forces troops wounded in the missile attack, the Itamar Yeshivah said of its graduate.

As he came to the injured soldiers’ rescue, Hezbollah terrorists launched a second missile assault from Lebanon, scoring a direct hit on Fingerhut.

בכאב גדול אנחנו מודיעים שאלעד פינגרהוט, בן דודי, נהרג מירי חיזבאללה לעבר קיבוץ אדמית אתמול. אלעד נולד וגדל באפרת, בן 38, אבא לשלושה. כפי הנראה נהרג בזמן שניסה לסייע לחיילים שהותקפו בירי. שנדע ימים טובים מאלה pic.twitter.com/5MLxK6SVRE — Akiva Novick (@akivanovick) May 15, 2024

The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday evening that one soldier was moderately wounded and four others were lightly hurt in the attack, which took place as the Jewish state celebrated Independence Day.

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since joining the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas following the Gaza-based terrorist group’s massacre of some 1,200 people on Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has killed nine Israeli civilians, one foreign worker and 14 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks.

Israel has threatened a major military offensive in Southern Lebanon to push the Iran-backed terrorist organization north of the Litani River—some 18 miles from the border—unless a diplomatic solution is found.

Efforts to calm tensions, including those of the United States and France, have been unsuccessful. On Sunday, a French official denied reports from last week that Hezbollah had rejected a ceasefire proposal.

“The report is inaccurate and wrong. There are no negotiations. Hezbollah refuses to negotiate while the war in Gaza is going on,” the official said.