Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Washington can’t keep shouldering bulk of global aid burden, US envoy says

Jonathan Shrier told the UNICEF board that it should focus on core goals and not “distracting” ones, like progressive gender policies.

A view of a pile of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) school backpacks during the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly. Credit: Ariana Lindquist/U.N. Photo.
A view of a pile of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) school backpacks during the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly. Credit: Ariana Lindquist/U.N. Photo.
Edit
(Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS)

The United Nations Children’s Fund, better known as UNICEF, needs to do a better job of raising its own money, Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, told the agency’s executive board.

“The United States can no longer shoulder the majority of humanitarian assistance globally,” he said on Sept. 2. “Burden-sharing is essential, and it has never been more important for UNICEF and the other funds and programs to pursue greater innovation in financing, including expanded partnerships with the private sector and alternative funding models to enhance program sustainability.”

The U.N. agency should also “focus on its core mandate and avoid distracting narratives that fall outside that mission, like the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ambiguous gender language,” he stated. “The focus must remain on tailored, high-impact support for interventions such as primary health care, access to safe water and sanitation and nutrition, to address preventable child mortality and disability.”

Washington believes “firmly” that “harmful gender ideology is detrimental to the well-being and development of children,” the envoy added. “We remain concerned that UNICEF is promoting an ideological agenda under the guise of sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics