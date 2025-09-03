Washington can’t keep shouldering bulk of global aid burden, US envoy says

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

The United Nations Children’s Fund, better known as UNICEF, needs to do a better job of raising its own money, Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, told the agency’s executive board.

“The United States can no longer shoulder the majority of humanitarian assistance globally,” he said on Sept. 2. “Burden-sharing is essential, and it has never been more important for UNICEF and the other funds and programs to pursue greater innovation in financing, including expanded partnerships with the private sector and alternative funding models to enhance program sustainability.”

The U.N. agency should also “focus on its core mandate and avoid distracting narratives that fall outside that mission, like the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ambiguous gender language,” he stated. “The focus must remain on tailored, high-impact support for interventions such as primary health care, access to safe water and sanitation and nutrition, to address preventable child mortality and disability.”

Washington believes “firmly” that “harmful gender ideology is detrimental to the well-being and development of children,” the envoy added. “We remain concerned that UNICEF is promoting an ideological agenda under the guise of sexual and reproductive health and rights.”