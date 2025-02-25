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Alpha Epsilon Pi International tips off annual fundraiser

AEPi’s “Mensch Madness” philanthropy program kicks off on March 20 and will include three new beneficiaries this year.

AEPi
Mensch Madness; Credit: AEPi.
Mensch Madness; Credit: AEPi.
(Feb. 25, 2025 / AEPi)

Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity, the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, is preparing for tip-off in its annual Mensch Madness Bracket Challenge, combining the excitement of the annual NCAA college basketball tournament and enhancing it with the spirit of tikkun olam “repairing the world” and philanthropy.

This is the 11th year for the Mensch Madness philanthropy program and, over the years, more than $100,000 has been raised for AEPi’s Repair the World Fund, which supports Jewish causes to reinforce the Jewish ideal of tikkun olam. For 2025, the three beneficiary organizations from AEPi’s Repair the World Fund are NECHAMA, Israel ParaSport Center, and Chai Lifeline.

NECHAMA provides comfort and hope to communities by engaging volunteers in disaster recovery work. It is the only Jewish organization to offer sustained, direct services in the United States following the onset of a hurricane, tornado, flood or other natural disasters.

“Thank you to our friends at Alpha Epsilon Pi for providing resources and bodies to ensure that the vulnerable people we serve have a little more comfort and hope each day. NECHAMA—Jewish Response to Disaster is so appreciative of the partnership we have forged and for including us in Mensch Madness. We look forward to working together with the brothers of AEPi to engage in literal tikkun olam,” said Stephen Kline, CEO of Nechama.

The Israel ParaSport Center is a world-class rehabilitation and training hub, empowering Israelis with disabilities to live a life without limits. The center’s programs include professional coaching and mentorship for aspiring Paralympians, inclusive sports opportunities and rehabilitation for children with disabilities and critical support for those displaced and affected by the ongoing war.

“We are deeply grateful for AEPi’s support in empowering Israelis with disabilities through sport. At the center, we see every day how adaptive sports foster independence and inspire hope—whether it’s a child discovering that they, too, can play, an elite athlete training for the Paralympics, or someone rebuilding after a traumatic injury. This fundraiser will make a real impact, ensuring that our athletes have the support they need to thrive,” said Jennifer Flink, national executive director of the Israel ParaSport Center.

Chai Lifeline is an international support network providing social, emotional and practical assistance to children, families and communities impacted by medical crises and trauma through a variety of year-round programs and services.

“We are deeply appreciative of Alpha Epsilon Pi’s dedication to making a difference in the lives of children and families facing serious illness,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “Their support through Mensch Madness will help provide critical care and essential services to those who need it most. The compassion and generosity of AEPi’s young leaders ensure that no child or family has to face illness alone, and we are honored to be part of this impactful initiative.”

“Mensch Madness is a fun way for AEPi undergraduates and alumni to raise funds for important Jewish and Israeli causes. We’re proud of the work that our chapters put into this annual event. Raising the funds is obviously great, but it is more crucial to our community that we are developing a framework for giving to Jewish causes,” said Rob Derdiger, CEO of Alpha Epsilon Pi International. “Our mission, developing the future leaders of the Jewish community, is achieved when our students graduate and similarly commit themselves to Tikkun Olam in their communities throughout the world.”

Prizes are available to participants. The winning bracket submission receives a $500 gift card and the person raising the most money will also win a $250 gift card. Significant gifts will be awarded to the chapter that raises the most money and the most money per member. Anyone purchasing a bracket can designate a chapter to support in the 2025 Mensch Madness Challenge.

Everyone is eligible to purchase brackets and make donations to these beneficiaries, regardless of their AEPi affiliation. Brackets are open for purchase until the tournament tips-off, at noon eastern time, on March 20. To purchase a bracket, go to https://menschmadness.aepi.org. Bracket purchases and donations are made through the Alpha Epsilon Pi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and are deductible to the fullest extent of U.S. law.

AEPi
About & contact the publisher
AEPi AEPi
Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) is the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, operating chapters on more than 150 college campuses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel. Founded in 1913, it has more than 110,000 living alumni. The fraternity’s mission—to develop the future leaders of the Jewish communities—is demonstrated daily through acts of brotherhood, tzedakah (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.
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