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American Friends of Tel Aviv University appoints Maya Ruttenberg as associate vice president of development

Ruttenberg brings more than two decades of experience in philanthropy, fundraising and nonprofit leadership.

American Friends of Tel Aviv University
Maya Ruttenberg
Maya Ruttenberg, associate vice president of development at American Friends of Tel Aviv University. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of Tel Aviv University.
(July 19, 2026 / American Friends of Tel Aviv University)

American Friends of Tel Aviv University (AFTAU) announced today the appointment of Maya Ruttenberg as associate vice president of development.

Based in San Diego, Ruttenberg brings more than two decades of experience in philanthropy, fundraising and nonprofit leadership. She joins AFTAU from the Israeli American Council (IAC), where she served as director of major gifts, cultivating and stewarding major donors while helping expand philanthropic support for the organization.

In making the announcement, AFTAU chief executive officer Ben Pery noted, “Ruttenberg brings deep experience, strong relationships and a proven ability to build philanthropic communities. Her appointment strengthens AFTAU’s ability to expand our presence on the West Coast and create new opportunities for supporters to engage with Tel Aviv University’s extraordinary impact on Israel and the world.”

Ruttenberg’s connection to Tel Aviv University spans many years, including serving as a philanthropy instructor for students participating in the university’s MASA program. Throughout her career, she has held senior fundraising positions with the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Foundation for Holocaust Victims and leading nonprofit consulting firms.

“Ruttenberg’s track record of fundraising success and her passion for connecting donors with meaningful opportunities make her an outstanding addition to AFTAU,” said Dr. Garry Rayant, chair of the AFTAU board of directors. “We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

“Tel Aviv University is a leading engine of innovation and discovery in Israel and its impact extends far beyond its campus,” said Ruttenberg. “Tel Aviv University produces the science, medical breakthroughs and entrepreneurs that are changing the world, in Israel and far beyond. I am honored to join AFTAU at this exciting moment and I look forward to engaging visionary leaders who want to make an impact and leave a legacy that will shape the future.”

She holds a graduate certificate in organizational leadership from the Mandel Institute in Jerusalem and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and communication from The Open University of Israel.

American Friends of Tel Aviv University
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of Tel Aviv University American Friends of Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv University (TAU) exemplifies the qualities of the city it inhabits: innovative, fast-paced, exciting and creative. A globally top-ranked university, leading research institution and center of discovery, TAU embraces a culture and student body that are inquisitive and responsive to pressing issues and worldwide problems. As Israel’s largest public institution of higher learning, TAU is home to 30,000 students, including 2,100 international students from more than 100 countries.
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