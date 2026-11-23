Jewish teens from the Kishinev CTeen/EnerJew chapter in Moldova returned home after participating in the European CTeen Shabbaton in Paris, held Nov. 19 to 22.

More than 800 teens from some 400 schools in 30 countries participated in the weekend, organized by CTeen International, the youth arm of the worldwide Chabad movement, in cooperation with Chabad of Paris and CTeen France. Rabbi Shneur Zalman Tifenbrun, a Chabad rabbi in Kishinev, led the Kishinev delegation.

On Saturday night, some 1,500 Jewish teens gathered on the Champ de Mars at the foot of the Eiffel Tower for a public celebration of Jewish pride. Participants marked the end of Shabbat with an outdoor Havdalah ceremony, recited Shema in unison while holding flags representing their home countries, and prayed for peace and the safety of Jewish communities worldwide.

Teens from Kishinev carried the Moldovan flag during the gathering. A large screen displayed the message “WELCOME CTEEN MOLDOVA,” along with a photograph of the Kishinev delegation and the Moldovan coat of arms, as part of a presentation featuring delegations from participating countries.

CTeen operates more than 900 chapters in more than 60 countries. The Shabbaton provided an opportunity for Jewish teens, including participants who are the only Jewish students in their classes, to meet peers from other countries and take part in shared Jewish experiences.

The Kishinev delegation returned home with new friendships and experiences from the international gathering.