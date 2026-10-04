More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

2026 Wolf Prize laureates announced

Eight laureates recognized for contributions to medicine, physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Wolf Foundation
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with members of the Wolf Foundation
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with members of the Wolf Foundation during the announcement of the 2026 Wolf Prize laureates. Credit: Courtesy of the Wolf Foundation.
(Oct. 4, 2026 / Wolf Foundation)

The Wolf Prize is presented annually by the president of the State of Israel on behalf of the Israeli Wolf Foundation. It honors scientists and artists from around the world for significant contributions to humanity, irrespective of religion, race or gender.

The 2026 Wolf Prize laureates were announced at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, in the presence of President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and Osnat Luxenburg, acting chair of the Wolf Foundation Council.

This year, prizes were awarded in medicine, physics, chemistry and mathematics to eight laureates from around the world. The laureates will receive their awards at the Wolf Prize Ceremony at the Knesset in Jerusalem in June 2027.

The 2026 Wolf Prize laureates

Wolf Prize in Medicine

The 2026 Wolf Prize in Medicine is awarded to Chilean-born Charles S. Zuker (Columbia University, United States):

“For revolutionizing our understanding of taste, the last of our senses to be elucidated.”

Zuker revolutionized our understanding of the sense of taste. His research uncovered the cells and receptors that allow us to detect the five basic taste qualities—sweet, bitter, salty, sour and umami—and revealed how this information is transmitted to and represented in the brain.

Through experiments, he demonstrated that taste perception is determined not only by the receptor that detects a particular substance, but critically by the neural pathway to which the sensory cell is connected. His work transformed taste from one of the least understood sensory systems into one whose molecular and neural mechanisms are understood in greater detail.

Wolf Prize in Physics

The 2026 Wolf Prize in Physics is awarded jointly to German physicist Immanuel Bloch (Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and LMU Munich, Germany) and Chinese-born physicist Jun Ye (National Institute of Standards and Technology, United States):

“For transformative, widely applicable advances in the control of ultracold atomic systems.”

Bloch and Ye have achieved advances in our ability to control atoms and explore the quantum world with high precision.

Bloch transformed ultracold atoms into a platform for simulating and investigating complex quantum systems, helping to establish quantum simulation as a field of modern physics. Ye has led the development of highly accurate and stable optical atomic clocks, enabling measurements of time and frequency at high levels of precision and opening new possibilities for testing fundamental physics.

Together, their achievements reflect a transition in modern physics from observing the quantum world to controlling, measuring and harnessing it for scientific discovery and emerging technologies.

Wolf Prize in Chemistry

The 2026 Wolf Prize in Chemistry is awarded jointly to Indian-born Shankar Balasubramanian and British David Klenerman (both of the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom), together with French Pascal Mayer:

“For developing impactful, low-cost, large-scale DNA sequencing methods for genomic medicine.”

Balasubramanian, Klenerman and Mayer contributed to the development of technology that changed the way DNA is read. Their work helped lay the foundations for next-generation sequencing (NGS), enabling millions of DNA fragments to be sequenced in parallel, increasing speed while reducing costs.

This technology transformed genome sequencing from an expensive and time-consuming research process into a more accessible tool, helping advance genomics research from the study of disease and cancer to genetic diagnosis and the development of precision medicine.

Wolf Prize in Mathematics

The 2026 Wolf Prize in Mathematics is awarded jointly to Israeli mathematicians David Kazhdan (Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel) and Joseph Bernstein (Tel Aviv University, Israel):

“For foundational work on representation theory, automorphic forms and algebraic geometry and their role in creating geometric representation theory.”

Kazhdan and Bernstein changed the way mathematicians understand the connections between different areas of mathematics. Their ideas created new bridges between algebra, geometry and analysis and helped lay the foundations of a field in modern mathematics—geometric representation theory.

The concepts and tools they developed have become widely used in mathematical research and continue to play a central role in addressing problems across many areas, from group theory to the Langlands program.

About & contact the publisher
Wolf Foundation
The Wolf Foundation, established in 1975 with an endowment from the Wolf family, recognizes and celebrates outstanding contributions to humanity through the Wolf Prize. The prize has honored 382 scientists and artists worldwide, with laureates selected by international committees of experts. In addition to awarding the Wolf Prize, the foundation supports young scientists, artists and students and promotes educational activities in science and the arts.
EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia
U.S. News
First line of Wikipedia Oct. 7 entry says Hamas terrorists came from ‘blockaded’ Gaza, seeming to justify attacks
“It’s yet another example of the Wikipedia editors’ anti-Israel bias,” Alyza Lewin of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
October 2, 2026 04:07 PM
Aaron Bandler
People visit “The Space That Remains” exhibition, featuring personal belongings of victims of the October 7 massacre, at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, days before the third anniversary of the massacre, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel marks 1,318 slain security personnel since Oct. 7
Terror attacks have also claimed 1,029 civilian lives alongside tens of thousands wounded over three years, the National Insurance Institute reported.
October 4, 2026 05:14 AM
JNS Staff
Rabbi Rachel Timoner
U.S. News
NYC public school suddenly ended longstanding rental of Reform synagogue for graduation ‘because of Israel’
Rabbi Rachel Timoner, of Congregation Beth Elohim, told JNS that there ought to be a conversation “to break down assumptions.”
Oct. 2, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Oregon Hillel
U.S. News
‘Everything literally under the sukkah was taken,’ Oregon Hillel says of holiday theft
“The feeling that our new home could be desecrated so quickly—really unsettling and really sad,” Lenny Steinberg, of the Hillel, told JNS.
Oct. 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
05:41
Israel investigates suspected Ebola case in Congo returnee
05:23
Dutch prosecutors drop probe of Gazan student’s Oct. 7 video
05:02
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
04:45
Israeli defense minister orders Gaza, Judea and Samaria crossings closed ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
04:24
Israeli forces catch Arab car thief after foot chase
04:05
Iran speaker says Hormuz to stay closed until seven conditions met
03:44
Foreign nationals arrested in Samaria to face deportation proceedings
03:22
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot’s ties after cockpit attack
03:01
Israeli FM welcomes new Colombian ambassador, vows ‘all-time high’ in ties
02:45
Israel Police halts celebration of Arab security prisoner’s release
02:26
Trump on Iran decision: ‘Easy way or the hard way’
02:05
IDF confirms strike on top Hamas leader in Gaza
01:44
Israel counts 1,318 slain defense, security personnel since Oct. 7
01:24
IDF soldier seriously wounded in operational accident in Southern Lebanon
08:10
Israeli security forces kill Hamas sniper in Khan Yunis
07:16
UAE official calls flydubai attack ‘dangerous act of terrorism’
07:06
Netanyahu visits Neriyah Leiter at Jerusalem hospital
06:14
UAE approves Israeli repatriation flights from Dubai
05:22
Flydubai extends Israel flight suspension until Oct. 15
05:12
EJC marks anniversary of Manchester synagogue attack
04:24
Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ response if linked to flydubai attack
04:05
Netanyahu: Flydubai rescue was ‘Hollywood on steroids’
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia, Israir still plan Dubai repatriation flights
02:14
El Al delays UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Those amazing and heroic Israelis
Melanie Phillips
Nachum Kaplan
Opinion
Israel’s enemies are making the security hawks’ case
Nachum Kaplan