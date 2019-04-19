More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Iranian Majlis designates U.S. CENTCOM as a terrorist organization

IRINN TV reported on April 16 that the Iranian Parliament ratified the decision by an overwhelming majority.

Apr. 19, 2019
IRINN TV reported on April 16, 2019 that the Iranian Majlis ratified with an overwhelming majority a bill that would designate the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization. (MEMRI)
IRINN TV reported on April 16, 2019 that the Iranian Majlis ratified with an overwhelming majority a bill that would designate the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization. (MEMRI)

Iran’s IRINN TV reported on April 16 that the Iranian Majlis had ratified by overwhelming majority a bill designating U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization. Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami said: “American’s deception and sanctions have become ineffective.”

He added that 26 rounds of U.S. sanctions, the U.S. pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization “prove that the U.S. sanctions weapon is no longer capable of shooting at the target.”

Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini, of Iran’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, told IRINN TV: “All the U.S. forces deployed in the region, all their facilities, their bases, and the entire logistic apparatus at their disposal are considered terrorist entities.” He added that all U.S. bases and the personnel in them “should be treated as terror bases.” Mohammad Ali Vakili, a Majlis member, told IRINN TV that this was only the first of a group of bills “aimed at confronting the hostile measures of the American government against the Iranian people.”

IRINN TV anchor: In an afternoon session today, the Majlis ratified a bill in response to the U.S. designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iranian MP: The voting is over. The bill was ratified in an overwhelming vote.

Members of Majlis: Death to America! Death to America!

General Amir Hatami: America’s deception and sanctions have become ineffective. This caused it to initiate the vicious circle of designating parts of the Iranian regime as terrorists. Twenty-six rounds of U.S. sanctions in the past two years, pulling out of the JCPOA, and the conspiracy to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization prove that the U.S. sanctions weapon is no longer capable of shooting at the target.

IRINN reporter Reza Saffari: This bill has 13 clauses. The first states that the forces of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and all its subordinate organizations are designated as terrorists.

Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini: In other clauses, we define the role of the armed forces in enforcing this law. In keeping with those clauses, all the U.S. forces deployed in the region, all their facilities, their bases and the entire logistics apparatus at their disposal are considered terrorist entities, and these bases—the people in them included—should be treated as terror bases.

MP Mohammad Ali Vakili: This bill is not final. It is one of a group of bills aimed at confronting the hostile measures of the America government against the Iranian people. Therefore, the U.S. government should know for certain that today’s bill is the threshold, rather than the ceiling, of our actions. We will introduce more bills, depending on the measures the U.S. government takes.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin