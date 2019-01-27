More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel’s security ‘top priority,’ says Russian Foreign Ministry

In interview with CNN, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denies that Moscow allied with Iran in Syria, says countries do not see “eye to eye” • Pentagon reportedly weighing plan to maintain U.S. military base in southeastern Syria.

Jan. 27, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, on May 9, 2018. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, on May 9, 2018. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister denied that Moscow had formed an alliance with Iran in Syria, and said the Kremlin was deeply committed to Israel’s security in an interview with CNN on Friday.

“We in no way underestimate the importance of measures that would ensure very strong security of the State of Israel. The Israelis know this, the U.S. knows this, everyone else, including the Iranians, the Turks, the government in Damascus. This is one of the top priorities of Russia,” Sergei Ryabkov told CNN.

Asked whether Russia and Iran were allies “on the ground” in Syria, Ryabkov said, “I wouldn’t use this type of word to describe where we are with Iran. We are working together with them … but we do not see at any given moment completely eye to eye on what happens.”

He noted that Moscow “acted last year to persuade Tehran to kind of withdraw from the border with Israel with some heavy equipment so that this area would be more protected and there would be no attempts on the part of highly controlled militias to attack Israel from that front.”

According to Ryabkov, Russia had been prepared “to go even further” at the time, “although it’s always very difficult to negotiate with the Iranians. But it didn’t work because of [the] U.S. and Europeans’ inability to guarantee even as, you know, some extension of reimposition of U.S. extraterritorial sanctions on Iran.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Policy magazine reported that the Pentagon was weighing a plan that would see the United States maintain a military presence in a base in southeastern Syria in an attempt to thwart the establishment of a direct supply route from Iran to Syria through Iraq.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin