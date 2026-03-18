More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Blaise Misztal

Negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the P5+1 (U.S., U.K., France, Russia, China and Germany) along with the European Union. Feb. 11, 2022. Source: E.U. delegation in Vienna/Twitter.
Opinion
Iran’s short breakout time under JCPOA 2.0
The Biden administration should urgently, and finally, accept that its oft-repeated concern—that Iran’s nuclear advances threaten to make the JCPOA obsolete—is already a reality.
Feb. 27, 2022
Blaise Misztal