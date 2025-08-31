A people who refuse to disappear

( Aug. 31, 2025 / JNS )

In an age when entire civilizations have risen and fallen, when empires have crumbled to dust and languages have vanished into silence, a phenomenon challenges our understanding of historical inevitability. Am Yisrael—the “nation of Israel,” the Jewish people—represent something unprecedented in human experience: A small nation that has not merely survived, but has advanced and thrived through nearly four millennia of persecution, exiles, inquisitions and attempted annihilations.

This is not about military might or territorial dominance. It is something far more profound. It is about the power of ideas, education and an unshakeable commitment to human dignity that offers lessons for our troubled world.

Consider the historical record. The pharaohs of ancient Egypt sought to enslave the Jews, yet they emerged with their identity not just intact but strengthened. The Babylonians exiled the Jews in 586 BCE, scattering their communities across the ancient world, yet they preserved their traditions in Diaspora and returned to rebuild their temple. When the Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 C.E. and scattered the Jewish people across continents, they not only maintained their cultural unity for nearly 2,000 years without a homeland, they advanced it by producing literature, culture, traditions and an evolving theology that could exist outside the central place of worship: Jerusalem.

Most remarkably, after the Nazis systematically murdered 6 million Jews in humanity’s darkest chapter, the Jewish people rose from the ashes and returned home to rebuild their ancient homeland and, by thriving communities worldwide. Surrounded by hostile neighbors in multiple conflicts since 1948, the Jewish people have not merely survived, they have built the Middle East’s only functioning democracy.

This pattern of resilience defies conventional historical logic. Nations typically disappear when faced with far less adversity.

What explains this extraordinary persistence? The answer lies not in military strategy or geographic advantage but in something far more fundamental—in the cultivation of human potential through education, ethical reflection and innovative thinking.

A people that numbers fewer than 15 million worldwide has produced astonishing contributions to civilization. Albert Einstein revolutionized our understanding of the universe. Franz Kafka illuminated the human condition through literature. Karl Marx analyzed the forces shaping modern economics. Baruch Spinoza advanced philosophical thought. Sigmund Freud mapped the landscape of the human psyche. Dr. Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine that saved countless lives.

The pattern continues today. Israeli innovations in technology, medicine and agriculture benefit people worldwide—from desalination systems bringing water to drought-stricken regions to medical breakthroughs that save lives across all nations and faiths.

Remarkably, they have transformed a largely barren desert into a technological powerhouse without oil wealth or natural resources; relying instead on education, innovation and democratic institutions. Israel today produces more scientific papers per capita than any other nation, leads in water technology and has created a start-up ecosystem that rivals Silicon Valley.

This transformation represents more than economic success. It demonstrates that human flourishing can emerge from the most unlikely circumstances when sustained by the right values and institutions.

Yet this ancient people now face challenges on multiple fronts. Regional conflicts, internal divisions and the complexities of modern governance test its resilience in fresh ways. But the Jewish response today reflects the same qualities that enabled our ancestors to preserve their identity through millennia of persecution: adaptability without losing core principles; innovation in the face of adversity; and an unwavering commitment to peoplehood, education and human dignity.

The story of the Jewish people offers a crucial lesson for our polarized world. Survival is not merely about physical persistence, but about maintaining one’s highest values even under extreme pressure.

The ultimate test of this resilience will not be measured in military victories or economic indicators, but in whether a people can help build bridges rather than walls. The innovations and achievements that have emerged from our small nation could benefit all humanity when channeled through partnership rather than conflict.

The true miracle would be if all peoples of the Middle East—Arab, Jewish and others—could find paths to mutual understanding, cooperation and shared prosperity. The Jewish experience suggests this is possible. People who have thrived in the Diaspora for centuries understand better than most that human flourishing need not come at others’ expense.

Our persistence through history’s darkest chapters reminds us that human dignity is not a luxury for peaceful times but a necessity for survival itself. It is what enables not just endurance but transformation, turning exile into innovation, persecution into compassion and the threat of extinction into a flowering of human potential. It stands as proof that in a world often governed by power, the power of ideas, education and unwavering hope can prove mightier than the mightiest empires. The miracle is not that the Jewish people survived, but that Jews have transformed survival itself into a gift to all humanity.

