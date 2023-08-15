JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskAntisemitism

Fake bomb threats, ‘swatting’ calls bombard synagogues, ADL offices

The “online trolls” have expanded their targets to black churches and media organizations too.

Mission style building for the Fullerton Police Department in Fullerton, Calif. Photo by Felipe Sanchez/Shutterstock.
Mission style building for the Fullerton Police Department in Fullerton, Calif. Photo by Felipe Sanchez/Shutterstock.
Edit
(August 15, 2023 / JNS)

A wave of antisemitic criminal harassment targeted more than two dozen Jewish organizations around the country over the past weekend.

At least 26 synagogues and two Anti-Defamation League offices received phony bomb threats or calls attempting to provoke “swatting,” the unjustified deployment of potentially-lethal law enforcement, the ADL stated.

The trolls employed “highly antisemitic language” and targeted black churches and media organizations, in addition to the synagogues and ADL offices, according to Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL.

Temple Beth Tikvah, a Reform synagogue in Fullerton, Calif., was evacuated during Shabbat services due to a threat, which the Los Angeles Police Department received from someone claiming a bomb would go off in the synagogue in 20 minutes. LAPD called Fullerton officials who evacuated the 30 people in the synagogue.

“Sadly, this is something that many temples, many Jewish houses of worship… have to live with,” said Rabbi Mati Kirschenbaum, the synagogue’s religious leader.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world. Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates