More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Istanbul governor cancels French-Jewish singer’s concert

Enrico Macias said he was surprised and saddened by the decision, which the Turkish official said would trigger protests over Israel’s “genocide.”

Canaan Lidor
Enrico Macias performs in Tel Aviv in 2011. Photo by Ilan Costica via Wikimedia Commons.
Enrico Macias performs in Tel Aviv in 2011. Photo by Ilan Costica via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS)

The Istanbul Governor’s Office on Wednesday announced the cancelation of a planned concert by French-Jewish singer Enrico Macias, citing concerns over protests against what it called Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

Macias, 86, was scheduled to perform in Istanbul’s Şişli district on Friday.

The “despicable perpetuation of genocide by the terrorist state of Israel in Gaza and its supporters will place our young people in an unjust legal position and cause them grievances,” the Governor’s Office wrote.

Macias, a longtime supporter of Israel and Jewish causes, told AFP: “I have had the privilege of singing in Istanbul and Izmir for more than 60 years, cities I particularly cherish for their extraordinary audiences. I am deeply surprised and saddened not to be able to meet my public, with whom I have always shared values of peace and fraternity.”

Born in Constantine, Algeria, in 1938 to a Jewish family, Macias left the country in 1961 and has not returned since. “I still hold hope. If destiny allows me to return to Algeria, I will not refuse,” he said in an interview in 2023.

Istanbul Gov. Davut Gül has served in several roles under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who appointed him to his current position.

Erdoğan called Israel a “terror state,” accused it of committing genocide and urged Muslim nations to unite against it.

Under Erdoğan, who faces mounting domestic opposition from liberal forces, Turkish officials labeled Israel the “main regional threat” to Turkey and the broader Middle East.

Israel’s government, U.S. officials and the American Jewish Committee, among others, have in the past accused Erdoğan of antisemitism.

Erdoğan has a record of using what his critics decry as blood libels against Israel and Jews.

In June, Erdoğan said in a speech to members of his AK Party that, “The world is watching the barbarity of … a psychopath, a vampire who feeds on blood called Netanyahu, and they are watching it on live broadcast.”

In November 2023, he reiterated at least two libels that he had previously used against Israel. On Nov. 12, 2023, he said that “Israel is now a baby-killer country.” Later that week, he told his party conference, “I say with a clear conscience that Israel is a terrorist state.”

Erdoğan was reacting to Israel’s attacks on Hamas following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures, and the kidnapping of 251 others.

The Turkish leader also inveighed against Israel in 2021, during a previous round of hostilities between Israel and Hamas that the terrorist group initiated.

Following a Cabinet meeting, he delivered a rambling speech in Ankara in which he used “Jews” and “Israelis” interchangeably.

“They are murderers, to the point that they kill children who are five or six years old. They are murderers, to the point they drag women on the ground to their death and they are murderers, to the point they kill old people. … They only are satisfied by sucking their blood,” he said.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson at the time, Ned Price, said “the United States strongly condemns President Erdoğan’s recent antisemitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible.”

Anti-Israel Bias Diaspora Jewry Terrorism
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Nefesh B'Nefesh founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart welcome Atara and Jeffrey Douglas (in white shirts) and their children, Emilia, 6, Nathaniel, 10, and Hallie, 9, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2026. Photo by Yonit Schiller/Nefesh B'Nefesh.
Israel News
‘We’re leading, not leaving’: Family of 100,000th immigrant makes aliyah
Nefesh B’Nefesh marks 100,000 “olim” from North America since 2002 with the Douglas family, who moved to Jerusalem from New York.
August 10, 2026 06:02 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David