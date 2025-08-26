As schools start, Senate task force co-chairs urge colleges to fight Jew-hatred

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), co-chairs of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, released a statement on Monday urging universities to combat Jew-hatred and protect their Jewish students ahead of the new academic year.

“We are alarmed by the continued rise of antisemitic incidents on America’s college campuses. No student should be forced to hide their identity out of fear,” it read.

“Universities must take responsibility by enforcing conduct codes, addressing harassment that increasingly occurs online, ensuring transparency and accountability in discrimination cases, and rejecting campaigns to boycott or exclude Jewish students,” it continued.

The statement noted that as students go back to classrooms across the United States, the Senate “stands united across party lines in making clear that antisemitism has no place in higher education and every student deserves to learn in safety and without fear.”