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Ambassador Amir Hayek

Ambassador Amir Hayek is Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, Dec. 5, 2022. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Opinion
The climate crisis is an opportunity to bring the Middle East together
The key to achieving our global sustainability goals is collaboration.
Dec. 3, 2023
Ambassador Amir Hayek