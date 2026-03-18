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Anat Talmy

Flags of the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Opinion
One step closer to compromise
The Israel-UAE treaty is another fracture in the united Arab front.
Aug. 18, 2020
Anat Talmy
Peter Beinart
Opinion
Beinart’s guilt damns a nation
Jul. 20, 2020
Anat Talmy