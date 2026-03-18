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Anne Lanski

Anne Lanski

Anne Lanski is CEO of the iCenter.

An image of sisters draped in the Israeli flag. Source: Pazargic Liviu/Shutterstock
Opinion
Why we’re sending educators to Israel now
Jewish educators need to be on the ground in Israel, immersing themselves in the situation alongside their Israeli counterparts.
Apr. 15, 2024
David Bryfman