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David Bryfman

David Bryfman

David Bryfman is CEO of the Jewish Education Project.

Ben-Gurion International Airport
Opinion
Why persecution and pride go hand in hand for Jews
The “oy” and the “joy” are essential components of Jewish life; focusing on both will ultimately enhance the other.
Jan. 29, 2025
David Bryfman
An image of sisters draped in the Israeli flag. Source: Pazargic Liviu/Shutterstock
Opinion
Why we’re sending educators to Israel now
Apr. 15, 2024
David Bryfman
Students show appreciation for Jewish education and help getting a device for learning, April 2020. Credit: Yachad’s IVDU.
Opinion
A blessing and a commitment to our educators
Jan. 7, 2021
David Bryfman
Students at the Rashi School thanking their teachers during an online Zoom class. Source: The Rashi School via Facebook.
Opinion
The new normal of Jewish education and engagement
What will emerge will be organizations with solid foundations, and strong lay and professional leadership capable of creating new and innovative ways to engage the community.
Jul. 29, 2020
David Bryfman