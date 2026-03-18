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Arvin Khoshnood

A demonstration in Tehran on June 16, 2009. Credit: Milad Avazbeigi via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iranian protesters demand an end to the Islamic regime
The nightly protests in Iran, especially in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan, initially concerned water and power shortages, but have since turned political.
Jul. 28, 2021
Arvin Khoshnood
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Opinion
Iran’s presidential elections have nothing to do with democracy
Jun. 3, 2021
Arvin Khoshnood
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (far right) with his P5+1 and Iranian negotiating partners in Vienna, Austria, shortly after the formal announcement of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, on July 14, 2015. Credit: U.S. State Department.
Opinion
The dangers of lifting sanctions on the Islamic regime of Iran
Jan. 28, 2021
Arvin Khoshnood