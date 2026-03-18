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Dana Ben-Shimon

Israeli troops operating in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Nov. 20, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Securing the Gaza humanitarian corridor
IDF troops keep watch as throngs of Palestinians evacuate to the south, both to prevent Hamas terrorists from escaping and in hopes of locating Israeli hostages.
Nov. 21, 2023
Dana Ben-Shimon
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in New York City in 2018. Credit: A Katz/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Abbas is embarrassing himself
Aug. 21, 2022
Dana Ben-Shimon