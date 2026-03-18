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Dmitry Salita

Dmitriy Salita

Dmitriy Salita is a former world champion boxer-turned-promoter.

boxing ring and gloves
Opinion
The multiple fights to weave my identity
The gym gave me a way to rise above the economic and social struggles that came with being a young Russian immigrant.
Apr. 9, 2025
Dmitriy Salita