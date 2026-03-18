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Dr. Alex Sternberg

Dr. Alex Sternberg, a Jewish activist, is the author of Recipes From Auschwitz.

Temple Mount
Opinion
Mikveh, prayer and the Temple Mount
Ascending it is controversial in Judaism, but I found it spiritually uplifting.
May. 13, 2025
Dr. Alex Sternberg
Israeli military "Sky Dew"
Opinion
Israeli ‘hegemon’ will make deal-making in the Mideast all the more moral
Apr. 16, 2025
Dr. Alex Sternberg
Israeli fighter jets fly over the nation's flag on Independence Day celebrations in 1957. Photo by Moshe Pridan/Government Press Office.
Opinion
‘In a place where there are no men … ’
May. 15, 2024
Dr. Alex Sternberg
Israel supporters at the “March Against Antisemitism” in London hold flags and placards in support of hostages taken by Hamas to Gaza, Nov. 26, 2023. Photo by Andy Soloman/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Isn’t it time to empower our youth?
It’s time to institute self-defense training in all Jewish institutions.
Mar. 11, 2024
Dr. Alex Sternberg
House committee education
Opinion
The genie of antisemitism is out of the bottle
Jew-hatred has entered the American mainstream.
Dec. 26, 2023
Dr. Alex Sternberg
Thousands of Palestinians attend a rally in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, marking the 34th anniversary of the Hamas Islamic movement, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
Where are the ‘peaceful’ citizens of Gaza?
The Palestinians support Hamas not because they have to, but because they want to.
Dec. 10, 2023
Dr. Alex Sternberg
A rally at Tulane University in New Orleans got violent after a pro-Palestinian supporter hit a Jewish student in the face, Oct. 26, 2023. Photo by Bali Levine.
Opinion
Targeting Jewish students on campus
My mother was pushed out of university by antisemites and sent to Auschwitz. Don’t let it happen again.
Nov. 7, 2023
Dr. Alex Sternberg
Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Qadr Night (Laylat al-Qadr) during the month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, April 27, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
‘Al-Aqsa is in danger’
The history of a 100-year-old lie.
Jan. 9, 2023
Dr. Alex Sternberg