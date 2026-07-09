Reform Jewish seminary welcomes largest rabbinical cohort in more than a decade

Hebrew Union College, Reform Judaism’s flagship seminary, announced that it has welcomed its largest incoming rabbinical cohort since 2010, enrolling 41 students across its campus-based and virtual ordination programs.

The incoming class includes 25 students in the seminary’s campus-based program and 16 in its Virtual Pathway, representing 35 communities across the United States. The college operates campuses in New York, Los Angeles and Jerusalem.

The students began their studies on June 28 with the Year-in-Israel program in Jerusalem, a longstanding first-year requirement for rabbinical students.

“At a time when rabbinical schools across North America have faced significant enrollment challenges, we recognize that meeting the needs of the next generation of Jewish leaders requires ongoing reflection, adaptation and investment,” said Andrew Rehfeld, president of Hebrew Union College.

“The arrival of our largest rabbinical cohort in more than a decade reflects the enduring importance of rabbinic leadership,” he said, pointing to steps the college has taken “to strengthen the rabbinic pipeline,” including fellowships, recruitment strategies and new program development.

“This is a moment in time that is calling for Jewish leadership, and these impressive students are responding,” Rehfeld stated. “This cohort represents the strength of both our campus-based programs, which increased enrollment by close to 40%, and our Virtual Pathway. We are thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of students as they begin their journey at Hebrew Union College.”