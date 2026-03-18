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Jonathan Missner

Court, Judge, Gavel
Opinion
American courts can help deter those aiding and abetting global terrorism
The family of the Henkins originally filed a $360 million wrongful-death lawsuit against Iran and Syria in federal court in Washington. All three banks named in the lawsuit have been sanctioned for funding terrorism.
Jul. 22, 2021
Jonathan Missner