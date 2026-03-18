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László Bernát Veszprémy

Jewish women being arrested on Wesselényi Street in Budapest, Hungary, during the Holocaust, October 20-22, 1944. Credit: German Federal Archives via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Hungary and anti-Semitism: A reply to columnist Ben Cohen
I do not dispute his conclusion that one attack is one too many, and that the situation in Hungary is still better than what is going on in Germany or France. I do think that other sources need to be presented as well.
Jul. 27, 2021
László Bernát Veszprémy