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Monika Schwarz-Friesel

Head of the European Jewish Congress Moshe Kantor addresses “An End to Anti-Semitism” at the University of Vienna in 2018. Credit: Facebook via European Jewish Congress.
Opinion
The persistence of European anti-Semitism
European hand-wringing and the spouting of clichés will never suffice; the extent of the rot must be acknowledged if it is to be effectively confronted.
Jan. 20, 2019
Monika Schwarz-Friesel