More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Naftali Balanson

Israeli soldiers remove corpses in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Opinion
NGOs lend ideological support to pogrom in southern Israel
Europe must finally and permanently cease funding and other support for NGOs that justify and celebrate violence.
Oct. 10, 2023
Naftali Balanson
The New York Times building in New York City. Credit: Serge Attal/Flash90.
Opinion
‘The New York Times’ relies on Amnesty and HRW sources in misleading Gaza video
Jun. 30, 2021
Naftali Balanson
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man during Arab-Jewish riots in Akko on May 12, 2021. Photo by Roni Ofer/Flash90.
Opinion
The erasure of Jewish victims: NGOs on violence in Israeli cities
May. 19, 2021
Naftali Balanson
Palestinians attend Friday prayer at Al-Abrar mosque in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 29, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
NGOs drive Palestinian policy on COVID-19 vaccines
There were reasons why P.A. leaders wanted to be primarily responsible for vaccinating their people, but inspired by NGO antagonism, they reverted to their standard operating procedure of throwing Israel under the bus.
Feb. 4, 2021
Naftali Balanson
B’Tselem co-founder the late Amnon Kapeliouk, an Israeli journalist and author, known for his close ties to PLO head Yasser Arafat. Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
B’Tselem does the bidding of repressive regimes at UN Security Council
Oct. 17, 2016
Naftali Balanson