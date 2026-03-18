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Rabbi Natan Tzvi Brinn, Rabbi Yehuda Levi and Dr. Melissa Jane Kronfeld

The Temple Mount compound, site of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City. Photo by Sliman Khader/Flash90.
Opinion
Misconceptions about the Temple Mount in Jewish and Israeli law
We seek only to prevent a dark prophecy from being fulfilled again.
Jan. 5, 2023
Rabbi Natan Tzvi Brinn, Rabbi Yehuda Levi and Dr. Melissa Jane Kronfeld