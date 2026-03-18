More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Ramzi Batesh

A United Hatzalah medical team in Tzfat checks its gear as Israel prepares for an impending storm, Feb.16, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
A day in the life of a Muslim EMT in Jerusalem
I am proud that I can help people regardless of faith or nationality.
Sep. 19, 2022
Ramzi Batesh