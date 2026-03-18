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Yehuda Sugar

The Chabad center in Helsinki, Finland, was undergoing renovations when an excavation shovel struck what are believed to be wooden beams of a Russian fortress, according to state archaeologists. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Features
Historic fortress unearthed at Chabad site in Helsinki
The archaeological work will continue into 2019, including annual tree-ring timing studies to verify the age of the wooden beams.
Oct. 12, 2018
Yehuda Sugar