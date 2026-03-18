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Ziva Dahl

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote in Iran's 2013 presidential election. Credit: Mohammad Sadegh Heydari via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Why Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei is supremely confident
Jul. 11, 2016
Ziva Dahl
Click photo to download. Caption: Rockefeller Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Credit: Noteremote via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Vassar College Jewish Studies sponsors demonization of Israel…again
Mar. 3, 2016
Ziva Dahl
Thompson Library at Vassar College. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
The perilous position of being Jewish and pro-Israel at Vassar College
Nov. 12, 2015
Ziva Dahl