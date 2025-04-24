Bedouin victim of Iran’s April 2024 missile attack finishes rehab

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Amina Alhasoni, 8, who was critically wounded by Iran’s April 13, 2024 missile attack on the Jewish state, was released from the rehabilitation department of Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan on Tuesday.

Her father, Mohammed, said Amina is alert, chats freely and her memory is not damaged, but her left hand is not functioning and her left leg is limited to slow and laborious walking, Kan News reported.

Amina is now in an apartment in the Negev city of Arad, which her family rented with the help of Israel’s National Insurance Institute as her home wasn’t suited to her physical needs.

Her father expressed the hope that the family home will be adapted to her situation so that the family can be reunited.

Alhasoni sustained a severe head wound when a fragment from an intercepted ballistic missile hit her home in a Bedouin village near Arad at around 2 a.m., and was hospitalized for more than three months.

Immediately after the attack, the girl was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva. A multidisciplinary team worked to stabilize her condition, and she subsequently underwent a series of neurosurgeries in collaboration with other hospital departments.

“Amina’s head injury was severe, complex and devastating,” said Dr. Miki Gideon, head of pediatric neurosurgery, who operated on the girl during her protracted hospitalization.

“To see Amina today—fully conscious, communicating, smiling and ready for the next step in her rehabilitation—fills our hearts with hope and strengthens our hands,” he said in July of last year when she was released from Soroka to start her rehabilitation at Tel Hashomer.

Dr. Tzachi Lazar, head of the pediatric intensive care unit at the hospital, said: “When Amina was admitted to the unit that Saturday night, it was hard to believe that the small and fragile girl survived her severe injury.”

The doctor added, “All of us in the pediatric intensive care unit wish her and her family members good health and success in the future.”

In the April attack, Iran fired more than 300 missiles and UAVs directly at Israel, the vast majority of which were intercepted by the air defense systems and jets of Israel, the United States and other friendly militaries.

Alhasoni was the only casualty in the April 13 attack on the Jewish state.

Then-IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that Jerusalem and its military allies intercepted some 99% of the threats, calling it a “significant strategic achievement” and noting that none of the suicide drones that the Iranian regime launched penetrated Israeli airspace.