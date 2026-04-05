Georgia state Senate candidate apologizes ‘sincerely’ for Passover ad with challah in Jewish newspaper

Nathalie Kanani, founder of an eponymous personal injury law firm and a candidate for the Georgia state Senate as a Democrat, apologized “sincerely” on Saturday for what she said was a photo of challah that was “mistakenly included in a Passover message.”

“It’s an oversight that should not have happened,” Kanani said. “My intent was to honor our Jewish neighbors and friends. We are all human, and even with the best intentions, honest mistakes can happen.”

The candidate said that she believes “in meeting those moments with grace and using them to bring people of different cultures together, not tear them apart.”

“While this content was created by a consultant working with my campaign, I take full responsibility for everything shared in my name,” she said. “We are implementing stronger review processes to ensure this does not happen again. As always, my campaign stands for inclusion, respect and bringing all people together.”

The ad appeared in the Atlanta Jewish Times.

Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the Georgia state legislature, said that Kanani had been in contact with her.