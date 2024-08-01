JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
videoJNS TV

Biden and Harris diminish Israel and elevate Iran

Jonathan S. Tobin

"Think Twice" With Jonathan Tobin and guest Michael Doran, Ep. 149

Edit
(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

What exactly is the point of the Biden-Harris administration’s Middle East policy? According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, the answer is that appeasing Iran and its terrorist proxies—Hamas and Hezbollah—is Washington’s priority.

In this episode of “Think Twice,” Tobin is joined by Middle East analyst Michael Doran, who says that Washington’s focus since the terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 has been on “containing” the ensuing war between Israel and Hamas while denying that what is really a war being waged by Iran against the Jewish state.

The key to Israel’s problems with Iran and its proxies is the lack of U.S. support, he argues.

With strong American backing, Jerusalem does have a powerful military option to stop Hezbollah from firing at northern Israel and essentially depopulating it. Without Washington’s support, Israel’s options are limited, and that is, Doran notes, the way things are now under Biden and Harris, even if they are not being honest about their objectives.

The same applies to their slow-walking of arms supplies to Israel for the war against Hamas, which they continue to deny but which everyone knows is happening and was even admitted by Biden in an unguarded moment, Dorgan argues.

As for a future Kamala Harris administration, should the vice president be elected in November, Doran cautions that while she is flexible in her positions because of her political instincts, she is still a “San Francisco progressive” whose instincts are no different from that of far-left groups like Code Pink, which is openly anti-Israel.

At best, there will be “more magical” thinking, which will lead to irrational policies like pursuing the two-state solution that the Palestinians clearly don’t want.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on SpotifyApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsiHeart Radio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates