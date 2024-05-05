Bomb threats target multiple New York synagogues

(May 4, 2024 / JNS)

At least 20 synagogues were targeted by bomb threats over Shabbat, according to a New York State representative.

At least four of the targeted Jewish houses of worship are in Alex Bores’s district, the assemblymember wrote.

“I’ve spoken with rabbis and the police; they have investigated the specific threats and found them to be not credible,” Bores wrote. “Antisemitism is unacceptable, and the perpetrators should be prosecuted.”

On Saturday evening, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote that the state is “actively monitoring a number of bomb threats at synagogues in New York.”

“Threats have been determined not to be credible, but we will not tolerate individuals sowing fear and antisemitism,” she wrote. “Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions.”

Several other city and state lawmakers commented on the threats.

Rebecca Seawright, another New York state representative, called them “disgraceful.”

“There is zero tolerance for antisemitism and those responsible must be held accountable,” she wrote. “We must keep our community safe for all New Yorkers.”

Mark Treyger, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, noted that the threats came on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Not normal. Not peaceful. Not lawful,” he wrote.

Keith Powers, a member of the New York City Council, wrote that the threats thankfully “don’t seem credible at this point in time.”

“But it’s a clear attack on the Jewish community here in New York City,” he added. “Unacceptable and reprehensible.”

“This is a clear effort to sow fear in the Jewish community,” wrote Mark Levine, the Manhattan borough president, adding that this “cannot be accepted.”