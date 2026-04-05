Detained terrorist tells IDF: Hezbollah sending us to die

The Israel Defense Forces released a video on Friday of its interrogation of captured Hezbollah terrorists, revealing the organization’s low spirit.

“The morale is on the floor. No one has the strength to go out and fight. I just came out of a year and a half of war. Anyone who leaves their home does so against their will. You can’t tell them [Hezbollah] you don’t want to come. It’s all bombardments, you don’t know when a bomb will fall on you,” one of the terrorists tells officers of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504.

Asked why the Iranian-backed Shi’ite terrorist group decided to join the war against Israel, the second detained man replied, “to avenge [the death of Iran’s supreme leader] Ali Khamenei.”

He further relayed that his commanders sent him to the battlefield “like an animal,” with no provision of food, sleeping arrangements or methods of communication.

Hezbollah is sending its militants to their “death,” he added.

The Iranian dictator was slain on the first day of the war in a morning surprise attack carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

According to the Israeli military, the two terrorists from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force were apprehended before an attempt to fire an anti-tank missile at IDF troops.

They were transferred to Unit 504 for questioning.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war as a defender of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to be caused to Israeli civilians,” the army said in a statement.