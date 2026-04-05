Feds arrest Milwaukee mosque president for allegedly lying on immigration forms, attacking Israeli soldiers

Federal agents arrested Salah Salem Sarsour, a “criminal illegal alien from Jordan suspected of funding terror organizations and lying on immigration forms,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on April 2.

Sarsour is president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, a mosque which self-identifies as Wisconsin’s largest Islamic institution. It has posted on its Facebook page accusing Israel of “genocide.”

“Salah Salem Sarsour is a terrorist convicted for throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of Israeli armed forces. This illegal alien from Jordan lied on his green card application to gain legal status in the United States,” stated Lauren Bis, acting U.S. assistant secretary of homeland security for public affairs.

The federal government said that “Sarsour first submitted an application for an immigrant visa at the American consulate in Jerusalem, which was denied due to his convictions in Israel for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the homes of Israeli armed forces and illegally attempting to possess weapons and ammunition.”

“He ultimately entered the United States in 1993—under the Clinton administration—as a conditional resident,” the department said. “After lying on his application, he became a green card holder in 1998 under President Clinton. “This criminal and terrorist will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

The mosque said on April 2 that the arrest was “politically motivated.”

“Mr. Sarsour has been detained and is being threatened with deportation for only one reason,” the mosque said. “The U.S. government is carrying out its stated objective of prioritizing Israel, criminalizing advocacy for Palestine and targeting individuals who speak up against Israeli atrocities and condemn complicit officials in our government.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a record of someone by Sarsour’s name, also of Jordanian descent, in federal detention in the Clay County Justice Center in Brazil, Ind.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, stated that “targeting people because of their beliefs or background is wrong.”

“This is clearly about sowing division and fear and doesn’t help make Wisconsin safer,” the governor said. “I’m thinking of Mr. Sarsour’s family in this difficult time, and I join Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) in calling for his immediate release.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement responded that “Wisconsin politicians are quick to attack ICE yet fail to provide the facts, so allow us.”

“ICE arrested Jordanian national Salah Salem Sarsour, who is suspected of funding terror organizations and lying on immigration forms,” it said. “What’s inexcusable is the fact that he was allowed to be in our country in the first place.”