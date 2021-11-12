More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s ‘thought crime’ on Israel and the Palestinians

He and other left-wing activists are being told it’s not enough to support Palestinians by advocating their right to self-determination. Solidarity is only worthy if it presents them as colonized subjects of an apartheid regime that has no right to exist.

Nov. 12, 2021
Ben Cohen

Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s ‘thought crime’ on Israel and the Palestinians

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
At center-front: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), along with other members of U.S. Congress, meet with Palestinian children in Hebron as part of a delegation organized by J Street, Nov. 10, 2021. Source: Jamaal Bowman/Twitter.
At center-front: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), along with other members of U.S. Congress, meet with Palestinian children in Hebron as part of a delegation organized by J Street, Nov. 10, 2021. Source: Jamaal Bowman/Twitter.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.

“Sanction.” “Boycott.” “Cancel.” “Expel.” “Reject.”

These five words encapsulate the methods and approach of the Palestinian solidarity movement in Western countries. Theirs is the politics of snarling censure and immovable doctrine, in which softer notions like peace, inclusivity, compromise and diversity have no place. If you don’t agree that the Palestinians are the victims of a wrong unprecedented in history, if you don’t believe that every act of violence is a positive expression of their national struggle, or if you advocate for anything less than the liberation of Palestine in its entirety—“from the river to the sea,” as the slogan has it—then there is no place in that solidarity movement for you either.

Here is a telling illustration of what I mean. At the end of last month, the chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in Madison, Wis., called on the national organization to expel a progressive congressman from its ranks for being insufficiently anti-Zionist.

It’s grimly amusing that the congressman to spark the ire of the DSA’s Wisconsin chapter—New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman—is a member of “The Squad” of left-wing Democratic legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the man who won a shock victory over Eliot Engel, the staunchly pro-Israel Democrat who represented New York’s 16th District for more than 30 years, in the June 2020 primary. During his campaign against Engel, Bowman even touted his pro-Palestinian credentials, telling a local newspaper: “One stark contrast between myself and Congressman Engel is I’ve been critical of occupation, annexation and detaining Palestinian children—where Congressman Engel has not.”

But Bowman is decidedly not an eliminationist—someone who believes in the erasure of Israel as a sovereign entity. “That doesn’t mean I’m not pro-Israel,” he clarified in the same interview.

Many pro-Israel activists might disagree with that self-classification, given that Bowman has accused Israel of abusing the rights of children and swallowing up land that rightfully belongs to the Palestinians. Last month, however, Bowman demonstrated that he really does take Israel’s right to exist seriously when he voted in favor of additional funding for Iron Dome, Israel’s revolutionary anti-missile system that protects its civilian population centers from rocket and missile attacks. (Earlier in the spring, however, he publically had said he would not support the legislation.)

He did so, he explained, in part because his first responsibility is to represent the people who voted for him. “It’s important for me to make sure I represent everyone within my district—not just some people within my district,” he said in a media interview. “This was an issue that was very important to many people in my district.” And in a separate conversation reported by a local Jewish community leader, Bowman expressed the fear “that a vote against the Iron Dome could be interpreted as license to kill Jews.”

Bowman also said, consistent with his previous statements, that support for Iron Dome was “not going stop me from speaking out about Palestinian rights, and for Palestinian rights, and for Palestinian humanity. There’s inhumane treatment happening towards the Palestinians. That is a fact and that is something that we have to deal with in order to ensure the self-determination of Palestinians, and the safety and security of the people of Israel going forward.”

But that wasn’t enough to appease the Wisconsin DSA’s determination to rid their organization of one of its more well-known and influential supporters. An Oct. 30 statement headlined “Expel Jamaal Bowman” claimed that “Bowman has demonstrated that he is unfit to be a DSA member and spokesperson for our organization.” Apparently, the “role of a Socialist elected official is to be a tribune for the working class and oppressed, to project our movement’s politics and attract wide layers of our class”—because Bowman voted in favor of both the Iron Dome funding and an earlier package of military aid to Israel in July, he had betrayed this mission.

Not only that, but Bowman was guilty of erroneous thinking more broadly. The Wisconsin DSA sneered disbelievingly as it quoted from Bowman’s tribute to the late U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. “As a black man just trying to figure out the world, Colin Powell was an inspiration. He was from NYC, went to City College and rose to the highest ranks of our nation,” wrote Bowman.

In praising Powell in this way, Bowman had acted to “legitimize one of the top architects of the criminal invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, who in turn is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Afghans and Iraqis, the plight of countless refugees and the many working-class veterans killed, disabled or driven to suicide,” said the Wisconsin DSA. There was, therefore, only one option remaining: get rid of him. “Bowman’s further association would only serve to misrepresent our politics as democratic socialists and move us away from our political goals,” the statement concluded.

Continued membership of a political organization is, of course, always contingent on what a member says or does in relation to that organization’s core principles and values. Yet to recommend the expulsion of someone because he doesn’t believe that supporting Palestinian aspirations necessitates the endorsement of Israel’s destruction brings to mind the worst Stalinist tendencies on the left. Bowman hasn’t been accused of corruption or harassment. He certainly hasn’t abandoned his progressive domestic agenda. His deviation from the party line on the Palestinians is his only offense—and that is enough for the Wisconsin DSA.

Their world is one in which Israel conducts sustained “bombing campaigns” deliberately targeting civilians in Gaza, where there are no Hamas rockets fired at elementary schools in Israel, where Palestinian Islamists fighting Zionism are enthusiastically embraced. However, Kurds elsewhere in the region fighting Islamism, often in the name of socialism, are ignored or dismissed as the reactionary allies of the United States. It is a world where doctrine and mythology prevail even when the facts say otherwise.

Now Bowman and other left-wing activists are being told in no uncertain terms that it’s not enough to support the Palestinians by advocating their right to self-determination. Solidarity is only worthy of the name if it presents the Palestinians as the downtrodden colonized subjects of an apartheid regime that has no right to exist in the first place. To depict their situation in any other way—to suggest, heaven forbid, that the Palestinians might have exacerbated the conflict through their own decisions across more than a century!—is a sign of corrupted political thinking. Like the Zionists themselves, those who deviate will be subjected to the same measures. They will be sanctioned, boycotted, canceled, expelled and rejected. The cause of Palestine, it would seem, demands no less.

Ben Cohen is a New York City-based journalist and author who writes a weekly column on Jewish and international affairs for JNS.

Defense and Security U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman