More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Don’t reward Palestinians for a new wave of terror

The Biden administration tried to sabotage an Israeli-Arab summit by raising the Palestinian issue. It shouldn’t use terrorism as an excuse to resurrect the failed policies of the past.

Mar. 30, 2022
Jonathan S. Tobin

Don’t reward Palestinians for a new wave of terror

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Members of the ZAKA organization remove a body at the scene of a terrorist shooting attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2022. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Members of the ZAKA organization remove a body at the scene of a terrorist shooting attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2022. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

After a week of terror attacks that took the lives of 11 people, Israelis are wondering whether they are on the brink of a third intifada. The Jewish state’s security forces are redoubling their efforts to try to anticipate or prevent further such atrocities. But the Israeli government needs to worry about more than just whether these seemingly random accounts will lead to more violence from Hamas or elements linked to the Palestinian Authority. It also has to be concerned about whether its sole superpower ally and other Western countries will use these tragedies as an excuse to revive failed policies of the past, whose goal is to pressure Israel into making concessions to the Palestinians.

Throughout much of the last 30 years, that was the pattern of events. But instead of taking an honest look at Palestinian political culture, which not only lauds terrorism but views violence as a legitimate and necessary expression of national identity, the West consistently treated acts of murder as a cry for help from the disadvantaged.

Such thinking was the product of a fundamental mistake about the nature of the conflict. Rather than Palestinian violence being caused by alleged Israeli oppression or the lack of progress towards peace, it was instead an expression of a long-held belief in the illegitimacy of a Jewish state and the need for action to eliminate it.

Given repeated Palestinian Arab refusals of offers of compromise on even the most advantageous terms dating back to the pre-state era, that much should have been obvious. The support for terror even on the part of so-called Palestinian moderates, who have continued to subsidize and applaud acts of terror against Jews, had to be ignored. The foolishness of a policy that responded to terror waves with diplomatic pressure on Israel essentially rewarded Palestinians for violence.

So if the events of the last week are the harbinger of more attacks inside Israel, the question is whether President Joe Biden’s foreign-policy team will respond to them by doing the same thing every past administration—with the sole exception being the government led by former President Donald Trump—did whenever terror attacks surged and announce a renewed emphasis on reviving peace negotiations. If they do, they should not expect the results to be any different from what happened in the past. Instead of, as they claim, undermining the rationale for terror against Israel, it will send a message to the Palestinians that violence is the way to garner more support for their futile century-old war on Zionism and the Jewish presence in the territory between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River.

That support for this delusion is still present in the Biden administration’s thinking was apparent earlier this week at the summit meeting in the Negev Desert held between Israel and four Arab states, at which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was not so much a participant but a saboteur.

While Israel and its Arab partners were focused on Iran at the meeting held in Sde Boker, Blinken had a different agenda. Unlike the representatives of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, Blinken was not there to present a united front of opposition to Tehran and its bid for both regional hegemony and a nuclear weapon.

He may have paid lip service to that position with disingenuous assurances about an American commitment to opposing Iran’s terrorism and its nuclear goals, as well as to the idea of normalization with Israel. But his presence was more of a reminder that the Biden administration views the Abraham Accords as an impediment to its goals rather than one of American diplomacy’s greatest triumphs.

As Blinken made clear in his remarks in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Washington remains wedded to the assumption that peace in the region hinges on empowering the Palestinians. By downplaying America’s impending appeasement of Iran and trying to shift the conversation back onto criticism of Israeli policies, Blinken was out of tune with the priorities of the other summit attendees and the reality of the region.

The assumption since Biden took office has been that he and Blinken were not going to be tempted to devote any real effort to reviving the long moribund peace process with the Palestinians. Biden’s foreign-policy team is almost entirely made up of Obama administration veterans. Some of them, including Biden and Blinken, harbor some sympathy for Israel, though that is conditioned on the Jewish state doing their bidding and weakening itself with territorial surrenders and a willingness to countenance U.S. appeasement of Iran. Yet the U.S. State Department and the National Security Council are also full of people whose hostility to Israel is far from a secret.

They are also aware that the chances of getting the Palestinian Authority to seriously negotiate for a two-state solution or anything that resembles actual peace are negligible.

Though former President Barack Obama devoted a considerable amount of time, effort and political capital to pressuring Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians, the latter never reciprocated. In fact, they torpedoed Secretary of State John Kerry’s 2014 full-scale effort to bludgeon Israel by slighting the Americans and taking their case to the United Nations, where there was no danger of them being asked to accept the legitimacy of a Jewish state no matter where its borders were drawn.

Just as important, they are currently preoccupied with their largely ineffectual efforts to respond to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. That hasn’t prevented them from pushing ahead with a new Iran deal with the help of the same Russian regime that they are otherwise trying to isolate.

Still, if faced with another wave of Palestinian violence or a full-blown intifada if Hamas and the P.A. feel it’s in their interests in joining the violence, the temptation for the U.S. foreign establishment may be too much to resist. As Blinken’s comments at the summit indicated, they still don’t understand that the Abraham Accords and the normalization of relations between Israel and much of the Arab world aren’t just about a common fear of an Iran that is being enriched and empowered by a calamitous American commitment to appeasement of Tehran. It also reflects the Arabs’ understanding that the Palestinians have no interest in peace, in addition to their unwillingness to have their security and economic interests to be held hostage to their sickening fantasies about a world without Israel.

Sadly, a growing portion of the Democratic Party base is also buying into some of those same fantasies because of the power of intersectional myths and critical race theory ideology that falsely depicts Israel as an expression of “white privilege.” Thus, there will be support for a turn against the Jewish state from much of Biden’s political base—something that will be reinforced by the messages he gets from left-wing Jewish groups like J Street, as well as openly anti-Zionist ones like Jewish Voices for Peace and IfNotNow, which themselves traffic in anti-Semitic attacks on Israel.

The message the United States ought to send to the Palestinians now is a stern warning that rather than generating support for pressure on Israel, terrorism will only further isolate them. Those who remain fixated on a two-state solution, which the Palestinians have been ignoring these last 30 years of Palestinian refusals of peace offers, are closing their eyes to what happened every time—violence against Israel was rewarded with diplomatic support rather than punished. Biden and Blinken need to understand that the price for such a policy will be paid in more spilled blood inside Israel.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate). Follow him on Twitter at: @Jonathans_tobin.

Defense and Security U.S. Politics Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman