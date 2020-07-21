More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Knesset coronavirus committee votes to keep restaurants open

Committee head MK Yifat Shasha-Biton “fell into a trap set by the opposition,” says coalition chairman Miki Zohar • Israeli Restaurants Association CEO: “Shasha-Biton voted according to her conscience.”

Jul. 21, 2020
Bar and restaurant patrons in Jerusalem after the first coronavirus lockdown was lifted, May 27, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Bar and restaurant patrons in Jerusalem after the first coronavirus lockdown was lifted, May 27, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Israel’s Knesset coronavirus committee on Tuesday voted to cancel a government regulation barring dine-in restaurant service. As a result, restaurants will be allowed to operate with up to 20 customers seated inside and up to 30 outside.

Committee chairwoman MK Yifat Shasha-Biton supported the decision, while coalition chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) criticized it as politically motivated, saying Sasha-Biton had “fallen into a trap.”

The government had offered restaurateurs a “reasonable compromise” that would allow them to keep their businesses open, said Zohar, and in turning it down, Shasha-Biton had “fallen into the trap set for her by the opposition, which is willing to endanger the public’s health to bring down the government.”

Under the compromise proposal, put forward by Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and struck down on Monday, outdoor dine-in service would have been allowed for up to 50 people at a time.

Israeli Restaurants Association CEO Shai Berman said that “canceling the order to close restaurants is a necessary step in light of the government’s delusional decisions. We want to thank committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton, who voted according to her conscience and not according to the unrealistic dictates of the government, and for the health and economic security of the citizens of Israel.”

A total of 1,855 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Israel over the past 24 hours by the 27,290 coronavirus tests carried out in the same period, bringing the total figure since the start of the pandemic to 52,687, according to Israel’s Health Ministry. To date, 422 people in Israel have died of the disease.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin