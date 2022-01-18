More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Report: 70,000 businesses in Israel failed to survive 2021

Only 35,000 news small businesses opened in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the cessation of government aid contributed to the many ventures that ceased operating, according to LAHAV.

Jan. 18, 2022
Shops in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center during a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Dec. 28, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Shops in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Center during a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Dec. 28, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said last week that 2021 had been the country’s best year economically in the 21st century. While 2021 did see some records set for exports, credit expenditures, profits for retail chains and banks, however, when it comes to small and medium-sized businesses, things were much bleaker, a report from LAHAV, the Israel Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses, shows.

According to initial assessments, 2021 saw 70,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Israel go under, while only 35,000 new ones opened.

The number of businesses that closed up shop in 2021 was much higher than that of the two previous years. In 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 44,000 small and medium-sized businesses ceased operations; in 2020, 38,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Israel closed. The relatively low number of closures in 2020 was due to government assistance that kept some of these businesses afloat through the onset of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

It should also be noted that a small percentage of businesses stopped trading, but did not close their tax files, so the owners could claim government assistance. When the money stopped, these owners closed up shop.

In addition, the high number of small businesses closing is deterring entrepreneurs from opening new businesses, which might explain why only 35,000 new businesses launched in 2021.

According to research conducted by LAHAV economic consultant Dr. Roby Nathanson, 86.4 percent of businesses survive their first year; about half make it to five years; and less than one-third are still operating 13 years after being opened.

Accountant Uri Beeri, chairman of the Elliot Group of Certified Public Accountants, said, “The figures that arise from the study should worry decision-makers. Small and medium-sized businesses are the motor that keeps the economy going, and as such they need special attention and major financial support to overcome the special difficulties of this time and allow their long-term survival, as well as the simultaneous growth of the economy.”

Calling the situation “glum,” Beeri added that the figures illustrated that not enough has been done to help these businesses.

“COVID is a very hard catalyst for closures, so we need to hurry up and look at tools that we can use to help them when it comes to taxation, funding, human resources, recruiting and municipal costs,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin