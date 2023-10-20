JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Help JNS get the facts out
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Fate of up to 200 Israelis remains unknown

On Thursday, the IDF recovered 90 bodies near the Gaza border.

Hanan Greenwood
Posters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, outside the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90.
Posters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, outside the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90.
Edit
(October 20, 2023 / JNS)

Nearly two weeks after the devastating cross-border attack on Oct. 7 by the Hamas terrorist organization on southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces says that the fate of between 100 and 200 Israelis remains unknown.

The military has informed 203 families that their loved ones have been kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, the IDF also stressed that the situation is complex, and some might turn out to have been killed.

There are still 330 bodies of murdered Israelis that have yet to be identified.

Among the kidnapped are some 20 to 30 children and 10 to 20 senior citizens over the age of 60. In addition, hostages include citizens of eight or nine other countries.

Keren Shem holds a photo of her daughter Mia, who is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Oct. 17, 2023. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS.

According to IDF data, some of the hostages are alive, some are injured, and others were taken dead. Most are being held by Hamas, and others by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to recover the bodies of murdered Israelis along the Gaza periphery.

On Thursday, the IDF recovered 90 bodies near the border; most were eliminated Hamas terrorists, though some were Israeli citizens.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of information with factual reporting. We depend on your support

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates