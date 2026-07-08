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IDF searches for source of gunfire after bullet strikes home in Kiryat Arba

Troops launched searches in Hebron after reports of a shooting, locating a bullet that hit a residence in the nearby Jewish community of Kiryat Arba.

IDF troops operating in Judea and Samaria, July 7, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops operating in Judea and Samaria, July 7, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces launched searches in the Hebron area on Tuesday night following reports of gunfire, discovering that a bullet had struck a home in the nearby Jewish community of Kiryat Arba.

According to the military, troops were dispatched to Kiryat Arba and the city of Hebron after gunfire was heard in the area.

During the searches, soldiers located a bullet that had hit a house in Kiryat Arba. No injuries were reported.

The IDF said troops are continuing operations in Hebron, concentrating operational and intelligence efforts to identify those responsible for the shooting, locate suspects and remove the threat.

“The IDF will continue operating to ensure the security of residents in the area,” the military said.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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