GHF unveils new pilot program to help Gazans reserve aid in advance

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced a new pilot program to allow Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip to reserve aid in advance, the organization announced on Monday.

Under the current system, food items and staples are delivered on a first-come, first-served basis. That benefits “younger, more fit men” and often disenfranchises “women, children, older men and people with disabilities” who are seeking aid, according to GHF.

Under a new, voluntary process, Gazans who opt in get identification cards and the ability to create secure online profiles. They can then request aid on specific days, eliminating the need to partake in the rush.

Those who wish not to opt in to the program will still be able to receive aid under the current system.

GHF executive director John Acree said that “it has always been our plan to offer a way for families to reserve aid in advance and guarantee access, just as other aid organizations do,” but until now, “conditions on the ground have made implementation of such a program impossible.”

With more aid flowing into Gaza and GHF’s deliveries helping stabilize food availability, he said that “conditions are improving.”

GHF also announced that it had delivered more than 1.4 million meals on Monday.