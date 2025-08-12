Herzog to host screening of Emmy Award-winning ‘We will dance again’

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday will host a special screening of the Emmy Award-winning film “We Will Dance Again,” which chronicles the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre that targeted the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

The event, held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, will be attended by former hostages and survivors of the Nova festival massacre. Among them are freed captive Eliya Cohen, abducted from the festival, and his partner, Ziv Abud, who survived the attack.

During the event, a panel will feature Shira Shapira, mother of Aner Shapira, who was murdered at the festival, along with Nova survivors Tamir Leshetz, Yuval Siman Tov and Noam Ben David.

The film won an Emmy on June 26 at the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, held in New York City.

Produced by Paramount Plus, which also distributed “The Children of October 7,” the 90-minute film won for Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary. It uses interviews, recordings and Hamas bodycam footage to depict the events of that tragic day in chronological order.

Michal Weits, one of the film’s producers, was wounded from an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv during the war in June.

Nearly two years after Hamas’s Oct. 7 cross-border terror assault, the Nova Tribe—freed hostages, attack survivors and bereaved families—will unite to remember and heal through music. Some 40,000 people are expected to attend the commemorative concert at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Aug. 14.