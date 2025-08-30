IDF conducts raids in Syria, detains terror suspects

( Aug. 30, 2025 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces troops have in recent days carried out nighttime arrests of several suspects involved in terrorist activity in southern Syria, the military announced on Friday.

Troops uncovered weapons during the operations in the areas where they were deployed.

IDF soldiers “continue to thwart attempts by terrorists to establish themselves in the region in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians,” the statement added.

בסדרת מבצעים ליליים בדרום סוריה: כוחות צה"ל עצרו חשודים בקידום פעילות טרור נגד כוחותינו



במהלך סדרת מבצעי לילה בדרום סוריה, כוחות חטיבה 226 בפיקוד אוגדה 210 ובשיתוף חוקרי השטח של יחידה 504, השלימו ביממות האחרונות מעצרים של מספר חשודים שעסקו בקידום פעולות טרור נגד כוחות צה"ל בדרום… pic.twitter.com/58HbZKEhok — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 29, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel’s objectives in Syria include protecting the Druze population in the Sweida region and beyond, establishing a security zone from the Golan Heights to south of Damascus, and creating a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid such as food, building materials and large-scale medical assistance.

Syrian state media reported on Thursday that Israeli ground forces raided a site in the Damascus countryside that had been struck by air over the previous two days. According to Arab media, troops remained there for more than two hours during the overnight operation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force carried out some 15 strikes in southern Damascus, targeting Syrian army headquarters to pave the way for helicopter landings, Israel Hayom reported. A government source told SANA that soldiers had uncovered “surveillance and eavesdropping devices” in the area before being hit by Israeli strikes. SANA also reported an Israeli raid in the village of Tranja in Quneitra Province in southwestern Syria on Tuesday.

The IDF has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime last December and has taken control of Mount Hermon and the security zone.

Israeli soldiers will remain in these positions “to protect the communities of the Golan and the Galilee from threats emanating from the Syrian side, as the central lesson from the events of October 7,” Defense Minister Israel Katz asserted on Tuesday, referring to the Hamas-led invasion and massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

“We will also continue to protect the Druze in Syria,” he said.

Katz’s remarks came after Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa claimed on Sunday that there had been progress in negotiations for renewed security understandings with Jerusalem based on the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement that ended the Yom Kippur War.