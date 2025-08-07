Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
IDF demolishes Hebron home of Jaffa shooting plotter

Israeli forces razed the residence of a Hamas terrorist involved in planning the attack, which killed seven and wounded 15.

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers prepare to demolish the Hebron home of one of the terrorists who planned a Oct. 1, 2024, shooting attack in Jaffa. The overnight operation took place on Aug. 6–7, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli forces demolished the Hebron home of Abd al-Rahim Himouni overnight Wednesday.

Himouni assisted in the Oct. 1, 2024, terrorist attack at the Tel Aviv Light Rail’s Erlich Station on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, in which four Israeli and three foreign civilians—one each from Georgia, Greece and Moldova—were killed and 14 civilians and an IDF soldier were wounded.

Judea Brigade forces and combat engineers from the elite Yahalom Unit participated in the Hebron operation.

Himouni belonged to a Hamas cell that orchestrated the deadly shooting. According to an indictment filed last year, Himouni and another accomplice were not present during the attack itself because they lacked firearms, while two other members of the cell carried out the assault.

The IDF in March destroyed the Hebron homes of the two terrorists who perpetrated the shooting in Jaffa—Ahmed Himoni and Muhammad Masak.

Murdered in the attack were Revital Bronstein, Shachar Goldman, Victor Samson Green, Jonas Krosis, Ilya Nozadze, Inbar Segev-Weigder and Nadia Sokolenco.

