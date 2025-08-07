IDF demolishes Hebron home of Jaffa shooting plotter

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli forces demolished the Hebron home of Abd al-Rahim Himouni overnight Wednesday.

Himouni assisted in the Oct. 1, 2024, terrorist attack at the Tel Aviv Light Rail’s Erlich Station on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, in which four Israeli and three foreign civilians—one each from Georgia, Greece and Moldova—were killed and 14 civilians and an IDF soldier were wounded.

Judea Brigade forces and combat engineers from the elite Yahalom Unit participated in the Hebron operation.

כוחות צה״ל מחטיבת יהודה וכוחות מיחידת יהל״ם, פעלו הלילה בחברון להריסת ביתו של המחבל עבד אלרחים עפיף גודת הימוני.



המחבל סייע לביצוע פיגוע הירי ביחד עם מחבלים נוספים ב-1 באוקטובר 2024 בתחנת הרכבת הקלה ביפו, בו נרצחו שבעה אזרחים ישראלים וזרים ונפצעו 14 אזרחים וחיילת צה״ל.



— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 7, 2025

Himouni belonged to a Hamas cell that orchestrated the deadly shooting. According to an indictment filed last year, Himouni and another accomplice were not present during the attack itself because they lacked firearms, while two other members of the cell carried out the assault.

The IDF in March destroyed the Hebron homes of the two terrorists who perpetrated the shooting in Jaffa—Ahmed Himoni and Muhammad Masak.

Murdered in the attack were Revital Bronstein, Shachar Goldman, Victor Samson Green, Jonas Krosis, Ilya Nozadze, Inbar Segev-Weigder and Nadia Sokolenco.