IDF responding to attempted car-ramming in Samaria

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops were responding to an attempted car-ramming at the Shiloh Junction in the Binyamin region of Samaria on Wednesday evening, the military confirmed to JNS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Israeli soldiers were reportedly inspecting the assailant’s vehicle following the incident.

In November 2024, two Israelis were lightly wounded in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack at a bus stop near Shiloh. The Palestinian terrorist was killed on the scene by an armed civilian.

On Monday, Israeli security forces operating in the Judean city of Bethlehem arrested a terrorist cell that was about to carry out an attack. In separate raids in the nearby villages of Halhul, Sa’ir and Beit Sahour, seven additional wanted terrorists were arrested.

Last week, Israeli forces detained 70 Palestinian suspects during counter-terrorism operations across the Judea and Samaria areas.

On July 10, Palestinian terrorists killed an Israeli man in his 20s at a shopping mall in Judea in a combined shooting and stabbing.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews across Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times last year, according to figures published by Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria).

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

Seventy-seven percent of Israeli Jews fear the possibility of another Oct. 7, 2023-style attack, this time originating from Judea and Samaria, according to a Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) survey.