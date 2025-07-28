Illinois landlord who murdered 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy dies in custody

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

Joseph Czuba, the Illinois landlord found guilty of murdering a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy and wounding the boy’s mother, died in custody on July 24, according to CNN.

Czuba, 73, died in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet, Ill. (JNS sought comment from the office regarding his cause of death.)

He was sentenced in February to 53 years in prison for murder, attempted murder and hate-crime charges relating to the attack, which occurred on Oct. 14, 2023—a week after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

At the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office stated that Czuba targeted Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother, Hanaan Shahin, who were tenants in an apartment building that he ran, due to their Muslim faith “and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”