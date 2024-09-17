ISA prevents Hezbollah hit against former security official

( Sep. 17, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Security Agency said on Tuesday that it had thwarted an attempt by Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior security official.

According to the ISA, the planned attack had involved an explosive device and was intended to be carried out in the coming days.

The agency described the device as a “type of Claymore anti-personnel mine known to be used by Hezbollah.”

It was further described in the statement as “a remote activation mechanism, based on a camera and a cell phone, [that] was attached to the charge, in order for it to be activated from Lebanon by Hezbollah.”

The attack was prevented “in the final stages of implementation,” according to the agency. The targeted official has been updated by security forces, it said, adding that additional details could not be provided “at this stage.”

Additionally, the agency said that the network associated with Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy was responsible for an attempted bombing in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park a year ago.

“This device is similar in its characteristics to the Claymore device used by Hezbollah on Sept. 15, 2023 in Yarkon Park, which was intended to hit an Israeli official,” the statement said.

The explosive device, planted next to a tree in the bustling park in the north of the coastal metropolis, caused no injuries.